Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

