GET Protocol (GET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00630927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

