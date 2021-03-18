Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

