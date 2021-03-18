GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of GFL opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.