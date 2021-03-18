GHOST (GHOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $384,636.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. GHOST has a market cap of $5.10 million and $384,636.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

