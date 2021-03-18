Gifto Market Cap Reaches $31.21 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

