Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 293,689 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $46,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

GBCI opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

