Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.81 and traded as high as $23.69. Global Partners shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 142,800 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 209.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

