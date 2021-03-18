Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $166,477.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

