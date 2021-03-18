Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $23.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 65,619 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.