GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $21,071.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.03084141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00347575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.09 or 0.00912062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.38 or 0.00400377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00341520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00249405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021168 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

