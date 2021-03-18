Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 362,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,654. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.