GNY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $652,521.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $337.03 million and $652,521.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.