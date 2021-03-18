GoByte Hits Market Cap of $711,398.42 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. GoByte has a market cap of $711,398.42 and $378.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009728 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,545,776 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.