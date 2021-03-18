Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 5.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,953,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,470,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

