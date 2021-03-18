Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.14 Million

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce sales of $217.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.14 million and the lowest is $214.68 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $207.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $923.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $970.30 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

