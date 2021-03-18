Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17.

