GoldMint Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $385,843.59 and approximately $161.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

