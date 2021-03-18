Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.46

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $458.26 million and approximately $33.02 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

