GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

