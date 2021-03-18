Goose Finance Trading Down 55.1% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.53 or 0.00079553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $48.11 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,041,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,242 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

