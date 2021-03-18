Gordon Rubenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 734,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,167. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

