Gourmet Galaxy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.26 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.