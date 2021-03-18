GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.26% of GrafTech International worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,388,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

