Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GROUF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.