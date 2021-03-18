Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 7.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 8,312,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,470,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at $46,191,248.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,506,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,316 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

