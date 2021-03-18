Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $855.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

