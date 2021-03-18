Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00350050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

