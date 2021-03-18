GravityCoin Trading 49% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $79,490.33 and $39.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.00452625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00138038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00635231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,387,784 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

