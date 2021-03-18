Great Ajax (AJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

3/4/2021 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

2/25/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

1/26/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,041. The company has a market cap of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

