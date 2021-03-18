Great Ajax (AJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/15/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/25/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Great Ajax stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,041. The company has a market cap of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
