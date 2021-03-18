Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 38,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

