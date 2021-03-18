Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 5.4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 632,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,179,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist increased their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $894.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

