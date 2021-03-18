Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.75 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.