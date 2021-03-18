Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Earnings Results

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.75 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

