Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 9,468,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,533,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

