Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,000. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

SCHW stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 157,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

