Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 538.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 468,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

