Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 186,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

