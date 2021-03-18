Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

