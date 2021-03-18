Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $123.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

