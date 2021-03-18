Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.67. The company had a trading volume of 117,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $352.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

