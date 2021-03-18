Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,897. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.53.

