Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Insider Buys £13,976.01 in Stock

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter bought 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £13,976.01 ($18,259.75).

Shares of GHS opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £48.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27. Gresham House Strategic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,402 ($18.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,320.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,188.98.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

