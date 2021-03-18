GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0110 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $11,434.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

