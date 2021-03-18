Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Up to $130.50

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 40,886 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £228.40 million and a PE ratio of -118.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.86.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

