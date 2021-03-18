Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 4.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $97,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

GPI opened at $173.53 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.