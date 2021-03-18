Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Lessened by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Group 1 Automotive worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GPI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

