GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 6.3%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.75. 1,741,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,712,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.20 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

