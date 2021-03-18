GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 6.3%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.75. 1,741,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,712,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.20 and a beta of 3.09.
About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
