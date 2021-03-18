Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 719,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

