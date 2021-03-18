Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TV stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

